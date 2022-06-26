Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 26, 2022 – Uasin Gishu County gubernatorial aspirant, Bundotich Zedekiah Kiprop alias Buzeki, has opened up on his little-known relationship with Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking yesterday during an interview with a local vernacular station, Buzeki dismissed rumours that he is on bad terms with the region’s kingpin William Ruto, adding that the two have enjoyed a good relationship for a long time.

According to Buzeki, Ruto is one of his close friends and that was the reason why he was accused in 2017 of being Ruto’s mole when contesting for Jubilee party nominations.

However, Buzeki has declared that he will never campaign for Ruto publicly since he has landed in problems by doing so.

He revealed how he was charged before a court of law in 2017 for campaigning for the Jubilee party yet he was an Independent candidate.

He, however, said he will pray for Ruto’s win.

“We have come from far with Deputy President William Ruto. He is my friend and we have no differences with him at all. I have never talked ill about him and he has also never done the same to me. We have a history with Ruto and I wish him all the best. The only reason why I have not come out to openly campaign for Ruto is because of what happened in 2017.

“I was campaigning for my Independent candidature and the Jubilee party in 2017 before Governor Jackson Mandago took me to court. I was fined Ksh500,000 or three months in prison for advocating for another party’s interests while I was an Independent candidate. My prayers this time is also with our presidential candidate as Uasin Gishu residents but I will not publicly come out because these UDA aspirants will sue me,” he stated.

Buzeki will be facing off with UDA candidate Jonathan Bii alias Koti Moja, on the August 9, polls.

Despite being one of the favorites to clinch the seat, Buzeki chose the Independent ticket after accusing a section of Ruto allies of a plot to rig him out of UDA primaries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.