Sunday, June 5, 2022 – Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has savagely attacked Deputy President William Ruto for complaining too much ahead of the August 9th election.

For the last one week, Ruto, the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, has been going around like a mad man claiming that 1 million voters from his strongholds have been expunged from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) register.

IEBC has dismissed the claim as false, saying the IEBC voter register is intact and no voter has been removed from its registry.

Reacting to the same, Sabina said she doesn’t want to be a leader like Ruto who is a cry baby at all times.

Sabina further said a country needs strong leaders like President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who stand firm with their decision.

“If I choose my leader, I would not want to have a cry baby that needs pampering every time. A leader should be strong and stand by their decision,” Sabina stated.

