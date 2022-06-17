Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 17, 2022 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo have dumped Deputy President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza less than two months to the August 9th General Election.

In a joint letter, Kuria and Kabogo announced that they will no longer attend any Kenya Kwanza rallies because UDA politicians are allegedly getting preferential treatment courtesy of Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua.

They chronicled instances in which they were allegedly sidelined by UDA members on the campaign trail.

“On June 13, 2022, Moses Kuria the party leader of Chama Cha Kazi had a day-long activation in Thika Town constituency. Kuria invited Kenya kwanza MCAs including the ones from UDA. On the eve of the activation, Hon Alice Nganga called all the UDA aspirants warning them not to participate in the activation and that there is no party called Kenya Kwanza,” the letter read in part.

“On the same day, a meeting of all UDA aspirants from Kiambu county was convened in Karen and chaired by DP Ruto and running mate Rigathi Gachagua to plan for a Hustler Express activation and a major rally in Ndumberi on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Neither of the parties were invited for that planning meeting,” the letter added.

The letter was addressed to Kenya Kwanza co-principals DP Ruto, Amani National Congress boss Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya equal Moses Wetangula.

The duo further blamed Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah, for instructing a caucus in UDA to cut ties with Chama Cha Kazi and Tujibebe Party.

According to Kuria and Kabogo, the same scheme was used to humiliate The Service Party (TSP) leader, Mwangi Kiunjuri, in June 2022 at Nyahururu and Nanyuki in front of coalition leaders DP Ruto, Kuria and Speaker Justin Bedan Njoka Muturi.

To address the jitters in Kenya Kwanza, Kuria and Kabogo called for an immediate meeting with all Kenya Kwanza alliance leaders to address the woes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.