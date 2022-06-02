Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s presidential bid has received a huge boost after former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka rejoined Azimio one Kenya Alliance on Monday.

Kalonzo, who was accompanied by Wiper party officials and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, said after consultation with various stakeholders and religious leaders, he has decided to go back to Azimio and accept the Chief Minister position he was offered by Raila Odinga two weeks ago.

“I have come to the realization that the future of our nation is on our shoulders. I have deferred my dreams to run in the August elections,”Kalonzo said.

“In my concentration, I have listened to everyone including the dumb and ignorant,” Kalonzo added.

The Wiper party boss at the same time shared a message of gratitude to a section of Kenyans who stood with him when he declared his bid for the presidency.

“I stand here as a proud Kenyan. I acknowledge the goodwill I have received from those Kenyans who appended their signatures to allow me to run for the presidency,” he said.

