Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza has been dealt a severe blow ahead of the August contest.

This is after the Commission for University Education (CUE) revoked the recognition of Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja’s Ugandan degree.

CUE revoked the recognition of Sakaja’s degree from Team University following protracted battles on its authenticity.

In a statement on Wednesday, CUE stated that it had received information on the authenticity of the degree certificate and found it wanting.

“The Commission for University Education has received material information about the authenticity of the degree you presented from Team University that will require further investigation to ascertain the validity of the said degree,” read the Commission’s letter to Sakaja.

“Consequently, in accordance with the CUE’s recognition procedures, we hereby revoke the recognition of your degree – Bachelor of Science in Management (External) from the aforementioned university.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST