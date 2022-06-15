Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga may have already won the August presidential contest.

This is according to self-declared general and exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna, who is supporting Deputy President William Ruto.

In a statement on Wednesday, Miguna urged Raila Odinga’s supporters not to go and vote for their preferred candidate because the State House already made sure he will win.

He told Raila’s supporters not to waste their time queuing to vote for someone who has already won.

“Because State House Kenya has declared that they have stolen enough votes for Raila Odinga already, voters are urged not to vote for Raila Odinga on August 9th. Why waste your votes on someone who has won?” Miguna Miguna stated.

With barely 50 days to the contest, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) flag bearer has on several occasions alleged that there is a scheme to rig the August 9 polls in favor of Raila Odinga.

This is due to the fact that the 77-year-old, who is giving his fifth stab at the presidency, is enjoying the support of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.

Apart from Uhuru, the majority of Cabinet Secretaries, including Fred Matiangi of Interior, Joe Mucheru of ICT, Eugine Wamalwa of Defense, and Peter Munya of Agriculture, are among state officers drumming up support for a Raila presidency.

In his latest media interview, ICT CS Joe Mucheru exuded confidence that Raila will win the presidency by a resounding 64 percent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.