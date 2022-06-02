Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has broken his silence over the cold reception he received during Madaraka Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens.

Hours after Uhuru snubbed him during the Madaraka Day fete at Uhuru Gardens, Ruto has now accused the president of protecting persons accused of corruptly benefiting from the highly publicized Covid-19 scam at the height of the pandemic.

According to the DP, the second term was less successful than the first, and he blames the 2018 March Handshake President Kenyatta had with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition boss Raila Odinga.

But it was Uhuru’s point that corruption had become the biggest impediment to even greater progress in his 10-year term that set off the DP to go for his boss.

“I agree with President Uhuru Kenyatta that corruption is the biggest impediment (to development). But corruption should not be personalized and weaponized against the political opponents and the people you do not like while protecting corrupt people who are your friends, political allies or members of your family,” Ruto said during a breakfast meeting with European Union (EU) ambassadors at his official Karen residence.

He noted that the country needed a financially independent Judiciary promising to operationalize the judiciary fund that will give resources to the institution if elected president.

According to Ruto, institutionalising the fight against corruption is building the capacity of the criminal justice system by addressing the huge deficit of judges and magistrates, to ease the backlog of cases

