Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has hit out at President Uhuru Kenyatta for personalizing the war on corruption.

Speaking when he engaged members of the civil society at Hermosa in Karen, Nairobi County, Ruto vowed to reinvigorate the fight against graft if elected president in August.

He highlighted that the predicaments facing the country are a result of rampant corruption at both levels of government.

While exuding confidence that he will win the August 9, presidential election, the deputy president said he will prioritize the fight against corruption.

He said the Kenya Kwanza government that would be formed will not spare anyone, adding that graft must be combated from an institutional standpoint, so that everyone, including the President, is held accountable.

“We must not personalize or politicize corruption. We must deal with it from an institutional space so that everyone including the president is held to account,” Ruto said

According to him, the war on graft is lost because it has been converted to a personal war with the relevant institutions being weakened.

“The fight against corruption hasn’t gone any far because it’s directed by somebody from somewhere,” he said.

DP Ruto said his administration will build and empower independent institutions that are charged with the fight against corruption.

“The institutions must be strong enough to deal with everybody and we will be held accountable for that. We have to deal with state capture and we have to deal with conflict of interest,” he said.

Ruto further revealed the failure of President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint the six out of 40 remaining judges had deprived the Judiciary the functionality in the fight against graft due to a lack of human resources.

