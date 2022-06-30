Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 30, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto would beat Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga hands down if elections were held today.

This is according to 4 random social media opinion polls which have placed Ruto far ahead of Raila.

Former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, a close ally of DP Ruto, shared a random online opinion poll showing Ruto far ahead of Raila in the presidential race.

According to the results from four online surveys, William Ruto will easily win the August election in round one.

In all four random surveys, the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition presidential flag bearer got below 30%.

In the first survey done by a Twitter user named Levice Ochieng, Ruto got 53% support of the 23,917 respondents that participated, with Raila coming second with 26%.

Controversial presidential candidate, George Wajackoyah, emerged third with 19% while David Waihiga had only 2%.

In the second survey done by Kenyan political Opinion, where 8,606 people participated, Ruto scooped a whopping 67%, with Raila getting a paltry 23%.

Wajackoyah and Waihiga, who are both underdogs, had 9 % and 1 % respectively in the second poll.

In the third random poll, the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leader had a commanding lead of 66%, while the ODM leader had 24%, where 10,399 Twitter users participated.

In the fourth survey conducted by Peter Omari and which attracted 5,710 respondents, Ruto got 71%, with the former prime minister trailing with 19%.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.