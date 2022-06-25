Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 25, 2022 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted the voters register that will be used in the August 9th General Election.

The register indicates that 22,102,532 voters will have the opportunity of voting for William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance or Raila Odinga of the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party as the 5th president of Kenya.

The publication of the register now sets the stage for serious vote hunting, especially in areas considered battlegrounds.

However, an analysis of the registered voters has indicated that Ruto is likely to beat Raila Odinga for the presidency.

According to political analysts, Ruto has to retain the votes garnered by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017 for him to have any chance of succeeding him.

But as the August election fast approaches, the DP has not only tried to ring-fence Uhuru’s vote basket, he has also eaten into a large junk of the ODM leader’s strongholds.

Ruto has slowly turned Western Kenya which boosts 2,217,948 registered voters into a battleground thanks to the support of Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangu’la.

For instance, recent opinion polls show that DP Ruto is more popular than the former prime minister in Bungoma County which has 646,598.

In Kakamega County, with 844,557 registered votes, the second in command is trailing the ODM leader but not with a big margin.

Raila has slowly lost grip of the coastal region as the key of his former brigades shifted their loyalty to the DP.

Kilifi, Kwale, Tana River, and Lamu counties with a combined 1,140,004 have slowly shown the desire to vote for Ruto.

From the analysis, Ruto stands to garner a considerable number of votes in Western, Coastal, and Maasai land, which traditionally have voted for Raila Odinga.

