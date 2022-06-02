Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, an ardent supporter of Kenya Kwanza coalition presidential flag bearer William Ruto has heaped praises on President Uhuru Kenyatta for his development track record.

In a statement posted yesterday shortly after driving on the iconic Nairobi Expressway, the UDA politician thanked the President for coming up with the project.

Khalwale, who is eying the Kakamega Senatorial seat on Ruto’s UDA ticket, said it took him less than ten minutes to drive from Mlolongo to Westlands a distance that initially took several hours.

“Today, making my maiden drive on the Nairobi expressway, I am proud to be a Kenyan. Mlolongo to Westlands in 9 minutes! What an experience!”

“I congratulate President Uhuru. The Engineers, however, made a monumental mistake of delinking the CBD from this game-changer,” Khalwale said in a Tweet.

The Nairobi Expressway stretches from Mlolongo in Machakos County through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to the city’s Westlands suburb.

It comes with the promise of reducing traffic snarl-ups in one of the world’s congested cities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.