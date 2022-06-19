Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 19, 2022 – The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has made a U-turn on insulting President Uhuru Kenyatta and now wants his help after realizing things are not going their way ahead of the August polls.

Led by Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, the team pleaded with Uhuru to reciprocate support extended to him by Ruto for the two consecutive terms.

Speaking in Kiambu County yesterday, Ruto noted that he had given his unwavering support to Uhuru in the past elections, questioning the Azimio coalition’s allegiance to the Head of State in the past elections.

This was a drift from the norm where the Kenya Kwanza team has always lashed out at Uhuru for supporting Raila Odinga in the upcoming August 9 poll.

“I’ve heard the Azimio group, ordering us to respect President Uhuru Kenyatta. I have one question for Raila and Martha Karua, where were you when we voted for Uhuru these past elections?” DP Ruto posed.

“Where were they when President Uhuru required them when he was facing tribulations at the International Criminal Court? They have now come pretending that they love him and are now lecturing us that we should respect the President,” he added.

His sentiments were echoed by Kenya Kwanza coalition running mate Rigathi Gachagua who challenged Uhuru to dissociate himself with the Azimio group and join his Deputy President.

“Ruto voted for you in 2002 and also in 2013, and 2017. The right thing for him to do is to return the favour and vote for him these coming elections.” Gachagua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.