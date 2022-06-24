Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, June 24, 2022 – A Russian military plane burst into flames and crashed while on its way to Ukraine to support Vladimir Putin’s invasion.
The Ilyushin-76 cargo plane was spotted on fire above the Russian city of Ryazan immediately after refueling there.
It made an emergency landing behind a busy residential tower, exploding as it touched down.
Nine crew members were onboard. At least four of them were killed with the rest in a “grave” condition after being rushed to hospital.
Three of those killed – Vladimir Petrushin, Nikolai Gorbunov, and Dmitry Andreev – died at the crash site, while a fourth died in hospital.
It is understood that there were no civilian casualties on the ground, despite the plane crashing close to both shops and residential areas.
