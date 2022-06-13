Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 13 June 2022 – A lady who works at Siaya County Referral hospital in the Radiology Department has been exposed on social media for mistreating patients.

According to the social media reports, the rogue medic, identified as Betha, plays music using the hospital’s computer and dances as patients writhe in pain.

She is reportedly rude and insults anyone who dares to question her.

A concerned Kenyan had an encounter with the unprofessional medic when he took a patient to the hospital.

The patient had survived a grisly road accident and wanted an X-Ray.

She refused to attend to them and bragged that no one can question her because she is beautiful.

Below is a post on social media exposing the rogue medic.

