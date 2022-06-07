Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 June 2022 – Rob Kardashian has alleged that his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna agreed to drop her revenge-porn lawsuit against him, but is now backing out of the deal.

In court documents filed Monday June 6, Kardashian’s attorneys asked the judge to enforce the settlement agreement that was allegedly proposed by Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, on May 23.

Kardashian’s attorneys claimed Chyna, 34, promised to drop the lawsuit if his client helped her get out of a separate lawsuit filed by Justin C. Jones.

Jones, who is identified in the documents as a “former friend”, is accusing the exes of “public disclosure of private facts” and “intentional infliction of emotional distress,” per the docs. He sued Rob and Chyna for defamation, cyberbullying and emotional distress in October 2017, claiming the former couple falsely outed him as gay.

In the affidavit, Melissa Lerner, one of Kardashians’ attorneys, said the revenge porn case should not move forward since both parties already had agreed to settle.

Lerner wrote in the motion;

“At best, Chyna’s belated repudiation of the parties’ settlement agreement is a strategy to exact monies from Rob at the eleventh hour.

“At worst, it is a tactic deliberately intended to interfere with Rob’s preparation for trial and prejudice his ability to fully and fairly present his defense. Such outrageous conduct should not be counseled.”

However Ciani fired back at Kardashian and his legal team, saying, “Under California law, settlement discussions are confidential. Rob Kardashian has violated California law by revealing alleged details of ongoing settlement discussions.

Ciani said;

“Chyna is permitted under California law to disclose that settlement discussions regarding her revenge porn case against her ex-fiancé are ongoing. When and if a confidential settlement is reached in this case, Chyna will alert the court first and then the media.”

Kardashian who shares 5-year-old daughter Dream with his ex-fiancée — testified in April during Chyna’s $140 million dollar defamation case against Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kris and Kylie Jenner. The jury ultimately awarded Chyna nothing for her damages claims, but did find Kris, Kim and Kylie acted to protect their own economic interest.

Following the trial, Ciani said Chyna planned to appeal the the case.

In a separate revenge porn case, Chyna accused Rob of using his Instagram to post several naked photos of her in July 2017. During that time, Rob went on a social media rant and said his former fiancé cheated on him during their relationship.

Lisa Bloom, Chyna’s former attorney wrote in the initial October 2017 filing;

“Rob Kardashian’s Instagram account, with over nine million followers, was deleted by Instagram after he posted photos of Ms. White’s genitals, buttocks and nipples.

“In one post, Rob Kardashian said, ‘This is a pic Chyna sent me before she f–ked another man in her house with my baby in the house and her son in the house…’ This statement was false and specifically designed to harm Ms. White’s reputation by slut-shaming her.”

The judge is yet to rule on Rob’s request to enforce the settlement deal to drop the revenge porn case. His attorneys asked for an emergency hearing tomorrow to address the request and to push back the June 13 trial date should the revenge porn case move forward.