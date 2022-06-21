Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have reportedly agreed to settle their ongoing revenge porn lawsuit.

The former couple was set to appear in court with the trial set to start in Los Angeles, California on Monday, June 20.

Chyna, real name Angela White, had filed a lawsuit in 2017 claiming to have suffered “significant damages” after Rob Kardashian posted a series of explosive social media posts after their split, including allegations of infidelity, drug and alcohol abuse and three nude photos.

She alleged that the scandal around her nude photos and the influence from the Kardashian family caused the couple’s reality show, Rob & Chyna, to be axed before a second season.

Jury selection in the case was due to start on Monday, June 20, but potential jurors were informed that they were no longer needed due to the case being settled out of court.

According to TMZ, Rob Kardashian, 35, and Chyna, 34, have reached a settlement although it is not known if this was financial.

Judge Gregory Alarcon is expected to officially dismiss the lawsuit in a written ruling later today.

This comes days after the parents to Dream, 5, failed to reach an agreement, with Rob Kardashian’s legal team eager for the case not to reach trial stage.

Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, later told People at the time: “Chyna is very pleased that the trial judge denied Rob’s motion to ‘enforce’ a settlement that never existed.

“Without a settlement, Chyna will prove her case to a Los Angeles jury on June 20 that Rob posted devastating revenge porn of her to millions of his Instagram followers without her consent.”