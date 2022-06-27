Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 27, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza team, led by his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, pitched camp in Nakuru over the weekend in search of votes.

However, instead of selling their manifesto to voters, the Kenya Kwanza team focused on hurling insults at Azimio candidates in the county, led by Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

Hours later, Governor Lee Kinyanjui came out guns blazing.

Through a statement on his Facebook page, the Azimio gubernatorial candidate poked holes into UDA rallies, claiming it was full of insults directed at him.

In particular, Governor Lee took issue with Rigathi Gachagua, saying he forgot about selling UDA’s manifesto to the locals and started focusing on him.

He lashed out at Ruto’s team, claiming they resorted to name-calling tactics instead of focusing on critical issues like fighting corruption as one way of ensuring the Kenyan youth secure a decent livelihood.

“The yellow team was in Nakuru ostensibly to sell their manifesto, but along the way, forgot and focused on me. In your entire tour, you have mentioned my name 28 times against your flagbearer 22. Am I part of your manifesto? While we expected a sober, issue-based campaign devoid of insults and name-calling, we got a full dose of it. Even those who have given you the benefit of doubt now know where you belong. Watu wa matusi” stated Lee.

At the same time, the governor raised concerns over the rate at which UDA has been camping in Nakuru County.

According to Lee, Ruto’s party could have realized that the tides have changed in the Rift Valley-based County and have now increased their visits trying to overhaul things in their favor.

He added that the county’s voting pattern will instead be guided by the candidates’ interests, and track record and not the number of times they visit Nakuru.

“In the fullness of time, you shall realise that our voting will be guided by our interests and track record, and not the number of visitations, level of insults, size of paid crowds, length of convoy, or number of billboards,” added Lee

The Kenyan DAILY POST.