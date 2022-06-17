Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 17, 2022 – Mathira Member of Parliament, Rigathi Gachagua, lost his cool yesterday after Azimio La Umoja supporters in Kiambu County invaded his rally with chants and songs.

The Kenya Kwanza Presidential running mate was speaking in Githunguri when a section of the crowd started chanting pro-Azimio songs and this rattled the MP.

Irked by Azimio chants, Gachagua cut short a speech by one of the speakers and took the microphone to castigate the rogue crowd.

He lashed out at the crowd and told them to leave the rally if they would not stop chanting pro-Azimio songs.

Gachagua noted that it was disrespectful and unfortunate for people to attend political rallies and yet they did not support the coalition.

“Do you hear me, this is a UDA campaign rally. Go and look for Raila Odinga and Martha Karua and hold your own meeting today,” Gachagua stated.

The MP made a stopover at Kiganjo and Gatundu town, where they continued to sell their policies.

“We reiterated that the William Ruto government will put in place a revolving Hustler’s Fund so that our young people can access easy loans in order to bridge the unemployment gap and reduce insecurity. We have also wished our outgoing president a happy retirement when we toured his hometown,” he shared on his social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.