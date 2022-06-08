Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 8, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto will lose the August 9th election to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga because he blundered in the choice of his running mate, Infotrak poll has stated.

The poll which was made public on Wednesday showed that if elections were held today, Raila will garner 42 percent of the total votes against Ruto’s 38 percent.

Speaking to the media, Infotrak Research and consulting CEO Angela Ambitho stated that some of those sampled revealed that they had been supporting Ruto but became undecided when the DP chose Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate in August.

“The picking of Rigathi as the running mate has not necessarily worked in the favour of Raila by increasing his popularity in Ruto’s stronghold. What it has done for Ruto is that there is an increase of undecided voters in his stronghold.

“The undecided vote, especially in Central, has increased but it has not gone elsewhere. That is why Raila has maintained at 42 and Ruto has gone down to 38. It is not known how activities being done by Raila and Martha now will see his numbers going up by endearing the undecided voters in Ruto’s strongholds,” she stated.

