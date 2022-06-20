Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 20, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga may have made a mistake picking NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua as his running mate.

This is after the latest opinion poll revealed that women hate Martha Karua, also known as the ‘Iron Lady’.

The poll conducted by Intel Research Solutions (IRS) sampled 17,127 respondents and revealed that women love Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, and would die for him.

According to the poll, 52.5% of women in Kenya prefer Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua and would vote for him as the next Deputy President compared to Raila’s running mate Martha Karua who has a paltry 39.9% popularity rating among women.

More men also preferred the Ruto-Rigathi ticket compared to the Raila-Karua ticket.

The poll comes barely 50 days to the August 9th General Election and is likely to send some people back to the drawing board.

The Kenyan DAILY POST