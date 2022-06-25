Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 25, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has done it once again. This is after he threw his UDA candidate for the Kiambu gubernatorial seat under the bus.

Speaking yesterday, Gachagua disowned Kimani Wamatangi in broad daylight, saying he is not his favourite candidate to take over as the next governor for Kiambu despite being in Ruto’s UDA and denied ever campaigning for him as alleged by some people.

According to Gachagua, he has no favourite gubernatorial candidate in Kiambu County and that it is upon the three Kenya Kwanza Alliance affiliate candidates to square it out in the county.

He termed the three candidates in the Kiambu gubernatorial race – Kimani Wamatangi, William Kabogo and Moses Kuria – as his friends.

He revealed that Moses Kuria usually visits his home on a regular basis for engagements and that he will not campaign against him or any of the two other candidates.

According to Ruto’s running mate, he has acted as a father figure to the three candidates and cannot help any of them since he is not a Kiambu county voter and has been concentrating on National politics.

“Kuria and I are friends. He visits my home frequently. We share the same ideals and he has never expressed any misgivings about my leadership. The discomfort expressed by Kabogo has everything to do with Kiambu where he, Kuria and Senator Kimani Wamatangi want to be governor. I cannot help any of them because I am not a Kiambu voter and I am a father figure to the three,” he stated.

While insisting that he has no favourite candidate in Kiambu, Gachagua urged Kabogo to go out and hunt for votes, adding that he cannot dictate to the people of Kiambu who they should vote for.

This comes even after Kabogo and Kuria accused Gachagua of rocking the Kenya Kwanza Alliance from within.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.