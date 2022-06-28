Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 28, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has proved to be a reckless speaker who says anything and everything without fear of reprisals.

Gachagua is so reckless that he has been accused of scaring away Ruto’s votes whenever he opens his mouth to speak.

His latest victim is one of Ruto’s trusted lieutenants in Rift Valley, whom he indirectly criticized for doing nothing for his constituents.

Taking to his Twitter, Gachagua insinuated that Kuresoi North MP Moses Cheboi had done a poor job as far as road infrastructure is concerned.

He complained that the constituency had very bad roads but despite the challenges, they had managed to traverse the area and sell their bottom-up economic agenda to the people.

“Despite the bad roads, we arrived at Mung’etho center in Kuresoi North under heavy rains to reiterate our bottom-up economic model as the only way to uplift the lives of the majority of the ordinary citizens,” Gachagua tweeted.

Surprisingly, the tweet went up as Cheboi was hosting Gachagua in his constituency.

Cheboi is one of the high ranking members of Ruto’s inner circle and is currently the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

