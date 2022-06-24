Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job Title: Rider/ Officer Messenger-Nairobi
Reports to: Office Manager
Industry: Real Estate
Location: Nairobi.
Gross Salary: KES 25,000
Description of the Company: Our client is a well establish real estate company in Nairobi they seek to hire highly motivated, responsible and personable individuals. Must be able to professionally perform day-to-day rider/messenger tasks.
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Highly skilled in picking up and delivering items to their ultimate destinations
- Track record of verifying delivery information, for instance names, addresses, and contact numbers
- Competent at planning and following the most resourceful routes for delivery
- Proven record of collecting essential payments and signatures from customers
- Ability to record package delivery information, for example time of delivery and recipient’s name
- Profound ability to communicate verbally with customers in a professional manner
- Able to complete paperwork accurately and completely
- Dedicated and meticulous – high level of accuracy and attention to detail
Key Skills & Qualifications
- Must have valid driving license with endorsement of riding a motorcycle.
- Experience of working for corporate/company as a rider.
- At least two (2) years of experience riding in Nairobi.
- Must be able to communicate fluently in English and Kiswahili.
- Good geographical knowledge of Nairobi and its environs.
- Good integrity and clients handling skills.
- Must be able to perform any other duty than may be assigned from time to time
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates to send their resumes to Vacancies@gaprecruitment.coke latest by Wednesday 29th June 2022
Indicate the email subject as Rider & Office Messenger.
