Job Title: Rider/ Officer Messenger-Nairobi

Reports to: Office Manager

Industry: Real Estate

Location: Nairobi.

Gross Salary: KES 25,000

Description of the Company: Our client is a well establish real estate company in Nairobi they seek to hire highly motivated, responsible and personable individuals. Must be able to professionally perform day-to-day rider/messenger tasks.

Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Highly skilled in picking up and delivering items to their ultimate destinations
  • Track record of verifying delivery information, for instance names, addresses, and contact numbers
  • Competent at planning and following the most resourceful routes for delivery
  • Proven record of collecting essential payments and signatures from customers
  • Ability to record package delivery information, for example time of delivery and recipient’s name
  • Profound ability to communicate verbally with customers in a professional manner
  • Able to complete paperwork accurately and completely
  • Dedicated and meticulous – high level of accuracy and attention to detail

Key Skills & Qualifications

  • Must have valid driving license with endorsement of riding a motorcycle.
  • Experience of working for corporate/company as a rider.
  • At least two (2) years of experience riding in Nairobi.
  • Must be able to communicate fluently in English and Kiswahili.
  • Good geographical knowledge of Nairobi and its environs.
  • Good integrity and clients handling skills.
  • Must be able to perform any other duty than may be assigned from time to time

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates to send their resumes to Vacancies@gaprecruitment.coke   latest by Wednesday 29th June 2022

Indicate the email subject as Rider & Office Messenger.

