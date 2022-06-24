Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Title: Rider/ Officer Messenger-Nairobi

Reports to: Office Manager

Industry: Real Estate

Location: Nairobi.

Gross Salary: KES 25,000

Description of the Company: Our client is a well establish real estate company in Nairobi they seek to hire highly motivated, responsible and personable individuals. Must be able to professionally perform day-to-day rider/messenger tasks.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Highly skilled in picking up and delivering items to their ultimate destinations

Track record of verifying delivery information, for instance names, addresses, and contact numbers

Competent at planning and following the most resourceful routes for delivery

Proven record of collecting essential payments and signatures from customers

Ability to record package delivery information, for example time of delivery and recipient’s name

Profound ability to communicate verbally with customers in a professional manner

Able to complete paperwork accurately and completely

Dedicated and meticulous – high level of accuracy and attention to detail

Key Skills & Qualifications

Must have valid driving license with endorsement of riding a motorcycle.

Experience of working for corporate/company as a rider.

At least two (2) years of experience riding in Nairobi.

Must be able to communicate fluently in English and Kiswahili.

Good geographical knowledge of Nairobi and its environs.

Good integrity and clients handling skills.

Must be able to perform any other duty than may be assigned from time to time

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates to send their resumes to Vacancies@gaprecruitment.coke latest by Wednesday 29th June 2022

Indicate the email subject as Rider & Office Messenger.