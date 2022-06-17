Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 17, 2022 – Former Kiambu Governor William Gitau Kabogo has accused Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, of being a bully in the Kenya Kwanza political faction.

Speaking at a rally in Kiambu yesterday, Kabogo alleged that Gachagua is behind the woes in the Kenya Kwanza alliance, and especially in Kiambu County.

He accused the lawmaker of fronting only United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Kimani Wamatangi during the engagement in the county.

Kabogo argued that the sibling rivalry in Mt Kenya stems from the region’s kingship position. According to the Tujibebe Party leader, he is the de facto Mt Kenya leader Gachagua has been opposed to.

The former Kiambu county boss further told the electorates that he warned Deputy President William Ruto against picking Gachagua, referring to him as a dictator.

“William Ruto and his UDA party want to swallow all the other parties. But I have refused to be swallowed. The way they treated me and Ferdinand Waititu is the same way they want to do it now. They want us to support Wamatangi.”

“After Ruto picked Rigathi Gachagua, whom I had opposed, is when the issue between UDA and other parties started emerging. That man is a dictator and my mistake is only speaking the truth because I told William Ruto he will lose many votes for picking this man. Just imagine Ruto is incapable of leading the country, do you think this man can take over the presidency?” Kabogo posed.

Kabogo’s sentiments come just a day after he clashed with Wamatangi during a rally in Nyahururu which was organized by Gachagua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.