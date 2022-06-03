Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua, may never set foot again in Rift Valley.

This is after they were declared persona non grata in Rift Valley, the stronghold of Deputy President William Ruto and their billboard destroyed in Bomet County.

Philip Etale, Director of Communications for the ODM party, shared photos of the vandalized billboard online, accusing an ally of DP Ruto of being the architect of the act.

“On instructions of MP Belgut Nelson Koech and MCA Kapsoit Paul Tarimbo… But never mind, the billboard shall be up again. We are undeterred. We are Azimio and that will never change,” Etale alleged.

Some social media users also criticized those behind the vandalism, saying it was a recipe for violence bearing in mind that both Ruto and Raila are the frontrunners in the upcoming August polls.

“This political intolerance and archaic behavior must stop! RAOKA billboard in Bomet has been vandalized by Ruto’s supporters,” Duncan Makori, a Twitter user said.

The vandalism of Raila’s Billboard comes days after William Ruto’s allies shared photos of a vandalized billboard bearing the image of the United Democratic Alliance presidential flag bearer in Kisumu.

“So in the name of securing Raila Odinga’s votes, they have brought down William Ruto billboard in Kisumu. Political Intolerance!” Emmanuel Talam, an aide to Ruto said on Twitter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.