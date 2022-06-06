Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Research Officer

MAIN PURPOSE OF JOB

The position holder is responsible for leading and coordinating research activities under the Africa Higher Education Health Collaborative project, specifically needs assessment research (NAR).

Responsibilities

Overall Coordination /Management

Lead the coordination of research activities under the three needs assessment research project pillars (Health Employment, Health Entrepreneurship and Health Ecosystems)

Support preparation/updating of needs assessment research protocol

Lead packaging and submission of needs assessment research protocol to ethics review boards in countries of data collection and coordinate revision based on feedback from ethics review boards

Review and adjust needs assessment research workplan to reflect phased approach

Lead the design of needs assessment research and process mapping

Track and report on research activities, progress, and outcomes.

Conduct periodic review and evaluation of efficacy of research efforts in collaboration with key internal and external stakeholders.

Participate in regular team meetings to review progress and deliverables.

Lead on regular updates related to research’s progress with pillar leads at the University of Toronto and Amref Health Africa in Canada, as well as with partners in the Health Collaborative network.

Data Collection and Analysis

Lead design/review of needs assessment research data collection tools.

Lead the validation of data collection tools and study processes.

Lead needs assessment research data analysis (qualitative and quantitative) and report writing

Knowledge

Dissemination

Lead preparation of dissemination plan

Present needs assessment research findings to implementation team, at local and international conferences

Any other tasks

Participant in Amref Research Community of Practice

Support Amref research grant application

Participant in Amref ethic review board activities and meetings

Qualifications

Master’s degree in Public Health, Statistics, Development economics, Epidemiology, Social Sciences or related studies from a recognized institution.

Professional training in research methods.

At least Five (5) years of relevant experience in research, preferably within a health- oriented NGO.

Research background with at least five publications in peer reviewed journals.

Multi-country experience.

Strong data management and analysis skills.

Knowledge of data security protocols.

Expert knowledge of data analysis programs such as SPSS, STATA, and/or EPI INFO.

Experience in writing and dissemination of research reports.

Skills and Competences

Excellent understanding of qualitative and quantitative research methodologies and analysis.

Strong command of English is a requirement, both oral and written.

Proficiency in other languages, including relevant dialects in the study’s focus countries (Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa) considered an asset.

Strong command of virtual platforms, such as Zoom, and Microsoft Teams.

Excellent coordination skills.

Excellent communications skills.

Strong leadership skills and people management skills.

Must be a team player and able to work under minimal supervision.

Ability to work with multi-cultural teams.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here.