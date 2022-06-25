Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 25, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is on record accusing Citizen TV, Inooro TV, and Daily Nation of openly campaigning for his competitor, Raila Odinga.

Ruto said that the media houses had breached the statutory terms of their licenses as well as constitutional freedoms through the unequal allocation of coverage, and negative framing of the UDA presidential candidate and his associates.

Research done between April and June 2022, has vindicated the DP that indeed Raila Odinga is favored by most media stations in Kenya.

According to the research dubbed An Analysis of Media Coverage of the 2022 General Election Campaign done by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), Raila received more coverage than Ruto in all categories including broadcast, print, and online.

Raila had 865,665 while Ruto had only 549,338 shares of voice on radio respectively.

During the period under review, Raila enjoyed 2,471, 594 seconds on mainstream Televisions while Ruto had only 1,224, 417 seconds.

For instance, in the three months, KTN News covered 495 stories of Raila Odinga against 336 stories of Ruto.

Citizen TV aired 486 stories touching on Raila against William Ruto’s 279.

Out of the 495 stories covered in 13 local dailies including the Star, The Standard, The People Daily, and Daily Nation among others, saw 266 stories touching on Raila while those touching on William Ruto stood at 209 stories published.

Due to the harsh treatment and biases of the media, Ruto has withdrawn from this year’s presidential debate, terming it a waste of time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.