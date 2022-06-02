Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Research Assistants Database

Location: Kitui, Kakamega and Bungoma

Role Purpose

The Research Assistants will work directly with the supervisors to collect data during different research and evaluation studies and any other data entry job within Wajir County while called upon. The successful candidates will be retained in our rota database for a period of one-year renewable subject to performance. The engagement will be on need basis.

Key Areas of Accountability

Working with communities where the studies will be implemented to mobilize community members targeted during the interviews using appropriate channels.

Conducting both qualitative and quantitative interviews (FGDs, KIIs, In-depth interviews and household assessments) for various studies and assessment.

Collating data from all the tools and working with supervisors to ensure that data collected is of high quality

Working with MEAL team to troubleshoot data collection tools

Submitting of all data through the provided platforms, e.g. ODK/KOBO and other survey forms as guided by the supervisor.

Support in Office Clerical work at the support departments.

Submitting daily field reports on progress to the supervisor during catch up meetings.

Reporting any child protection/ safeguarding issue encountered during the assessment/study.

Qualifications:

Diploma or Certificate in IT, Community health/development, Social Work, Health records or any other relevant field.

Bachelor Degree in IT, Community health/development will be added advantage.

Strong research experience in both qualitative and quantitative research (focus group discussions, in-depth interviews and key informant interviews)

Experience using information communication technology (ICT) with reputable research organizations/INGOs will be an added advantage

Fluency in English and Kiswahili both written and oral.

Excellent communication and interpersonal and report writing skills.

Computer literacy, particularly in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Knowledge and experience in health systems and community structures is preferable.

Local understanding of geographical context and Language will be added advantage.

How to Apply

Please attach a copy of your CV and cover letter with your application and use the link below to apply.

We need to keep children safe so our selection process, which includes rigorous background checks, reflects our commitment to the protection of children from abuse. All individuals are expected to carry out their duties in accordance with our global anti-harassment policy.

Save the Children is an equal opportunity employer and seeks to employ and assign the best-qualified talent.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Closing Date: 13 Jun 2022 – 23:59 EAT