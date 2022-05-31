Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Research and Data Analysis Assistant

Job Summary

The Research and Data Analysis Assistant is responsible for supporting new and ongoing projects under the Research and Policy Unit through literature searches, data management, recruitment of study participants, obtaining consents, maintaining files, scheduling and conducting interviews, maintaining data collection files, assisting with data analysis and generating correspondences, graphics and reports.

Key Responsibilities

Conduct detailed data exploration and validation from a variety of sources;

Develop reports, dashboards, and metrics to monitor the performance of company programmes;

Advice and educate business users on interpretation and application of data

Conduct data mining, literature reviews, statistical analysis, and data visualization for interpretation of stakeholder interaction with company products and services;

Execute surveys by administering questionnaires, conducting physical and follow-up phone interviews with study participants as per the guidelines and procedures of the research project;

Conduct quality checks of data entry to ensure accuracy;

Coordinate data collection, clean up and preparation of catalogues for various datasets;

Undertake advocacy and policy research and analysis for developing advocacy materials;

Maintain database(s) for the consolidation of data on research and policy initiatives;

Develop policy communication materials for diverse platforms as determined by the message and target audiences;

Support documentation of reports and other materials extracting information from various sources and activities;

Coordinate different types of meetings, including policy dialogues, knowledge cafes;

Assist with general programme and administrative work, including background research, data entry, and internal reporting.

Summarize and present critical findings to cross-functional stakeholders and leadership.

Qualification and Experience

At least a Bachelor’s degree in economics, statistics or any other field.

One year experience in research projects and policy analysis.

Experience in data analysis using SPSS, STATA among others

Functional and Behavioral Skills

Must be a team player

Must be a person of high integrity.

Strong writing and presentation skills

Must have excellent analytical skills

Must have excellent report writing skills.

Ability to translate business requirements into logical data models;

Excellent analytical skills and commitment to continuous product and process improvement;

Willingness to learn new skills and grow in the position;

Ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams in a dynamic environment.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to send their up-to-date CV with their contact details, copies of academic and professional certificates, details of current and expected remuneration, the names of three professional referees and a cover letter demonstrating how you meet our requirements to hr@kenyacic.org . The subject of the email should be the position being applied for.

Closing date for applications Friday, 10th June 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Kenya Climate Innovation Center is an equal opportunity employer.