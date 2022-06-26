Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



RESEARCH ADMINISTRATOR JOB GROUP KMR 6 – (1 POSITION-GRANTMANSHIP – NAIROBI)

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre for graduate employees. An officer at this level will work under the guidance and supervision of a Senior Officer.

Job Specifications

The duties and responsibilities at this level will entail:- – –

Assisting in preparation of study documents

Supporting in reading and interpreting requirements for project initiation and implementation

Contributing to preparation of projects reports for Principal investigators for small grants

Support in maintaining project schedules for reporting

Support initiation, implementation and closure of projects.

Person Specification

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following disciplines: – Biomedical Sciences, Medical Sciences, Public Health, any relevant Social Science or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in computer application;

Key Skills and Competencies

Planning and organizational skills;

Ability to work with flexibility on several tasks simultaneously;

Communication skills;

Team player.

How to Apply

Kindly attach your Curriculum Vitae, cover letter, copies of certified academic and professional certificates, testimonials and other relevant documents.

All the applications should be done online through KEMRI Website http://www.kemri.go.ke/careers – E-Recruitment Portal to be on or before 14th July 2022 latest 5.00 p.m. (East African Time)

Please visit the KEMRI web site www.kemri.go.ke for more details on the advertisement.

Successful candidates will be required to fulfil requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

KEMRI is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity; persons with disability, women, youth and those from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply. KEMRI does not charge a fee at any stage of its recruitment process including application, interview and processing of offer letter. If asked for a fee, report such request immediately.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted