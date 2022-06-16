Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 16, 2022 – Embattled Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja can now breathe easy. This is after the High Court suspended the decision of the Commission for the University Education (CUE) to revoke the recognition of his degree which he allegedly acquired at Team’s University in Uganda.

In his ruling, Justice Jarius Ngaah ordered the Commission to maintain the validity of Sakaja’s degree until further notice.

Justice Ngaah noted that the statements filed by Sakaja alongside his affidavit were verified to be factual.

“An Order of Certiorari to remove into this Honorable Court and quash the decision of the Commission for University Education made on June 14, 2022, revoking the ‘recognition’ of the applicant’s degree from Team University, Kampala, Uganda.”

“An Order of Mandamus compelling the respondent herein to maintain the validity of the applicant’s degree pending further directions by the Honorable Court,” the Judge ordered.

The order also prohibited the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from striking off the Senator from the list of cleared gubernatorial candidates for the Nairobi county seat.

“Having considered the statement filed alongside the application together with the affidavit verifying the facts and the exhibits thereto, I hereby certify the application urgent.”

“Considering the material before the court, I am also satisfied that the applicant has made out a case for grant of leave to file a substantive motion for judicial review orders of certiorari, mandamus and prohibition. Accordingly, leave is granted in terms of prayer 2 of the chamber,” the Judge ordered.

Justice Ngaah ordered the motion to be filed and served while directions to be given within seven days on Wednesday, June 22.

CUE’s decision to revoke an earlier recognition of Sakaja’s degree certificate had elicited debate with critics arguing that the senator’s clearance would be struck off the list.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.