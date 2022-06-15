Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



About KOKO Networks

KOKO Networks is a venture-backed technology company currently operating in Kenya and India. Our mission is to imagine and deliver technology that transforms life in the world’s fastest growing cities. We build and deploy cloud-connected “KOKO Points” inside local retail outlets, which provide mass market consumer goods in partnership with major suppliers. Our first solution is liquid ethanol cooking fuel, which offers significant cost savings and quality of life improvements in the multi-billion dollar urban cooking market. In Kenya, this solution is delivered in partnership with Vivo Energy, the operator of Shell-branded fuel infrastructure across Africa. KOKO offers a fast-paced and highly collaborative work environment with significant opportunities for professional growth. We are looking for people who share our passion for technology and our vision for global impact.

Your Role:

As Trade Development Representative, you will be responsible for the relationship and performance management of KOKO Agents assigned to you.. You will drive the acquisition of customers through Joint Business Planning (JBP) with Agents and the execution of Trade Marketing initiatives. You will need to achieve targets related to growing our customer base.

Duties & Responsibilities

Oversee the performance and relationship management of KOKO Agents assigned to you.

Drive customer acquisition through Joint Business Plans and Trade Marketing Initiatives with Agents.

Conduct Agent training on KOKO hardware and software functionality and product benefits

Ensure effective execution of all Agent Network Sales processes through the sales cycle to enable a positive Agent and customer experience.

Liaise with different departments within the organization to ensure a great Agent experience.

Engage collaboratively with in-house Agent and customer support teams

Ensure Agent compliance with KOKO processes and procedures.

Regularly visit the Agents to build and maintain a continuous relationship

Daily & Weekly agreed reports on sales and journey plans

Strive to improve Agents and customer satisfaction through excellent customer service

Anticipate the needs of Agents and customers and address them accordingly

Maintain quality standards as per set standards

Gather market intelligence and customer feedback and share back to commercial leadership.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university, preferably in a business-related area of study

3+ years experience in a similar position ideally from FMCG or Telco

Commercial acumen

Ability to work under pressure and with minimum supervision

Comfort role modeling behaviors in line with KOKO culture, including leadership, professionalism, customer orientation, safety consciousness, and innovation

Unquestionable Integrity

Excellent communication/people skills

Excellent planning and organization skills/multi-tasking skills

Relationship/trust building skills

Excellent interpersonal and sales skills

How to Apply

KOKO is committed to gender and racial diversity in the workplace. We encourage candidates of all backgrounds to apply!

