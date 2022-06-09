Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 9, 2022 – A popular businessman from Embu was killed in cold blood by unknown gunmen yesterday night.

Dennis Mbae alias Mbuyu, who runs successful businesses in Embu town, was accosted by the gunmen when he was running his errands and his car sprayed with bullets.

The gunmen fled without stealing anything from him.

He was rushed to the nearby Embu Level 5 hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Police are carrying out investigations to establish the motive of the cold-blood murder.

See photos from the crime scene.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.