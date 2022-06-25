Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 25, 2022 – Renowned Ghanaian relationship coach and marriage counselor George Lutterodt is the talk of social media after he displayed sex styles with a lady on live TV.

Lutterodt was hosted for a talk show on one of the popular Ghanaian TV stations and despite the show being aired live, he left little for the viewers to imagine as he displayed the sex styles.

The viewers were spoilt for choice as the relationship coach showed them different sex styles.

The lady he was diplaying the sex styles with seems to be experienced in bedroom matters.

Watch the video.

