Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – Regina Daniels has shared new photos of her son Munir Nwoko ahead of his second birthday.

Munir turns 2 tomorrow, June 29.

To mark his birthday, he posed beside his miniature car and inside it.

Regina shared the photos with the caption:

“Wow I just can’t believe how time flies. My son will be 2 tomorrow. “

See the photos below