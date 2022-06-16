Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 16 June 2022 – Ten recruits who used fake academic documents to be enlisted as Police Constables in the National Police Service (NPS) have been arrested while undergoing training, and their courses terminated with immediate effect.

This was after the region’s premier police training institution, the National Police College Main Campus-Kiganjo, conducted due diligence on the authenticity of the recruits’ academic documents and discovered the high-level forgery.

A report forwarded to the college by the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) declared their Kenya Certificate of Secondary School Education documents presented by the recruits as forgery.

Investigations into their forged certificates indicated that some subject grades and mean grades had been deliberately altered to match the needed minimum requirements for joining the service.

The ten, namely Mochama Opiyo Clive, Muithi John Kitavi, Natembea M. Kelvin, Nyapola Felix Angatia, Mwaulid Galgalo Bide, Gobra Grindguest, Ndambuki Irene Nzisa, Felix Kipkoech Langat, Kabatha Paul Kimani and John Crispus Amisi were busted last evening by officers at the Kiganjo based campus, where former no-nonsense Nairobi regional commander Jepheth Koome, is the current commandant.

After their arrest, the fake documents were confiscated and kept in safe custody as exhibits, to be used as evidence against them in court.

The suspects have since lost their slots in the service, after failing the integrity test and three months of rigorous training behind the thick well-manicured Kayaba hedgerow, that is characteristic of the Kiganjo police training college.

They are currently cooling their heels at Kiganjo police station pending arraignment for forgery and other relevant charges.

The ten are among 5,000 police constables who were recruited in March this year, as part of government’s efforts to increase the ratio of Police to civilians in order to improve service delivery to Kenyans.

Their arrest comes in the wake of increased reports of forgery of academic documents, as the country gears to the forthcoming general elections to be conducted in August this year.

This test is carried out in the course of every intake in the institution, as one of the basic tests to measure the integrity of every recruit seeking to serve the public as an officer of the law.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.