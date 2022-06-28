Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Position: Receptionist
A manufacturing company is hiring for a Receptionist.
Qualifications, Experience, Skills and Competencies:
- Relevant Diploma/Degree.
- MS-office proficient.
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in a similar capacity.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Welcoming and friendly.
- Ability to remain calm under pressure.
How to apply:
We consider online applications.
https://covenantexecutives.co.ke/job/receptionist-100
Please email your updated WORD document CV indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and either current or last gross pay (Receptionist – Gross pay XXXXX)
recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke
NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days. Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES.
