Position: Receptionist

A manufacturing company is hiring for a Receptionist.

Qualifications, Experience, Skills and Competencies:

Relevant Diploma/Degree.

MS-office proficient.

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a similar capacity.

Excellent communication skills.

Welcoming and friendly.

Ability to remain calm under pressure.

How to apply:

We consider online applications.

https://covenantexecutives.co.ke/job/receptionist-100

Please email your updated WORD document CV indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and either current or last gross pay (Receptionist – Gross pay XXXXX)

recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke

NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days. Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES.