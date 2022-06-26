Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
The Danish Embassy in Nairobi is looking for a new member of staff
Position : Receptionist/PA
Type of employment : Permanent, full time on a local contract
Starting date : TBA
Location : 13 Runda Drive, Runda
Deadline for application : July 1, 2022
About Us
The Danish Embassy is part of the Danish Foreign service. The Embassy covers Kenya and Somalia as well as Eritrea, Seychelles, and Malawi. The Embassy is an ambitious, high-paced and dynamic workplace with approximately 60 employees, 20 of whom are posted from Denmark. The Embassy has a flat management structure.
The Embassy is seeking to recruit a dynamic, positive and service-minded Receptionist/PA. The successful candidate will be working in the Somalia Team and as PA to the Danish Ambassador to Somalia.
The main tasks
- Schedule meetings and manage calendar
- Draft correspondence such as emails, letters
- Provide timely and responsive administrative support
- Arrange and co-ordinate social events, meetings including managing guest lists
- Take accurate and comprehensive notes at meetings
- Plan travel including flight bookings, accommodation and ground transportation
- Update of contact lists and distribution lists
- Filing and record keeping
- Control of visitors entry into the Embassy in liaison with the guards as well as receive and direct visitors
- Distribute mail and email from the main inbox
- Coordinate and send out invitations for functions
- Assist with updating of the embassy website and the internal MFA site
- Office stationery refill
- Kitchen/toiletries supplies and supervision of support staff
- Receive and direct calls appropriately to the relevant staff, take messages and make outgoing calls
- Liaise with relevant kitchen staff in order to prepare tea/coffee, etc.
- Dispatch mails / parcels
- Act as back-up for the receptionist and PA for the Danish Ambassador to Kenya
- Other secretarial and administrative related tasks and duties
Required Qualifications
- A Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or Business Management.
- Excellent command of English Language
- Minimum 5 years working experience in similar environment
- Skilled in MS Office programs (Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint), and other relevant programmes and applications as well as ability to quickly familiarize oneself with other IT-systems.
- Flexibility and ability to prioritize and plan daily work according to evolving needs, often with short deadlines and shifting tasks.
- Organisational skills and ability to multitask
- Ability to work independently and in a structured and effective manner, with attention to detail and results.
- Excellent written and oral communication skills.
- Team player with excellent interpersonal skills, professionalism and maturity,
- Flexibility, adaptability, tact, diplomacy and high level of integrity
- Ability to work independently and outside working hours if need arises
- Great interpersonal, inter-cultural skills and team player abilities
- Willingness to take on a variety of tasks reflecting changing priorities
- Experience working in a diplomatic or international organization
How to Apply
Candidates interested in the position are invited to send a 1-page cover letter and a detailed CV, including 3 references to recruitment@dpckenya.com not later than July 1st, 2022.The email subject should be “Receptionist/PA”.
Any application received after the deadline will not be considered.
The Embassy of Denmark encourages all relevant applicants to apply for the position, regardless of their age, gender, ethnicity and personal background.
Any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.
Female candidates are encouraged to apply.
