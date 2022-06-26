Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Danish Embassy in Nairobi is looking for a new member of staff

Position : Receptionist/PA

Type of employment : Permanent, full time on a local contract

Starting date : TBA

Location : 13 Runda Drive, Runda

Deadline for application : July 1, 2022

About Us

The Danish Embassy is part of the Danish Foreign service. The Embassy covers Kenya and Somalia as well as Eritrea, Seychelles, and Malawi. The Embassy is an ambitious, high-paced and dynamic workplace with approximately 60 employees, 20 of whom are posted from Denmark. The Embassy has a flat management structure.

The Embassy is seeking to recruit a dynamic, positive and service-minded Receptionist/PA. The successful candidate will be working in the Somalia Team and as PA to the Danish Ambassador to Somalia.

The main tasks

Schedule meetings and manage calendar

Draft correspondence such as emails, letters

Provide timely and responsive administrative support

Arrange and co-ordinate social events, meetings including managing guest lists

Take accurate and comprehensive notes at meetings

Plan travel including flight bookings, accommodation and ground transportation

Update of contact lists and distribution lists

Filing and record keeping

Control of visitors entry into the Embassy in liaison with the guards as well as receive and direct visitors

Distribute mail and email from the main inbox

Coordinate and send out invitations for functions

Assist with updating of the embassy website and the internal MFA site

Office stationery refill

Kitchen/toiletries supplies and supervision of support staff

Receive and direct calls appropriately to the relevant staff, take messages and make outgoing calls

Liaise with relevant kitchen staff in order to prepare tea/coffee, etc.

Dispatch mails / parcels

Act as back-up for the receptionist and PA for the Danish Ambassador to Kenya

Other secretarial and administrative related tasks and duties

Required Qualifications

A Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or Business Management.

Excellent command of English Language

Minimum 5 years working experience in similar environment

Skilled in MS Office programs (Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint), and other relevant programmes and applications as well as ability to quickly familiarize oneself with other IT-systems.

Flexibility and ability to prioritize and plan daily work according to evolving needs, often with short deadlines and shifting tasks.

Organisational skills and ability to multitask

Ability to work independently and in a structured and effective manner, with attention to detail and results.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Team player with excellent interpersonal skills, professionalism and maturity,

Flexibility, adaptability, tact, diplomacy and high level of integrity

Ability to work independently and outside working hours if need arises

Great interpersonal, inter-cultural skills and team player abilities

Willingness to take on a variety of tasks reflecting changing priorities

Experience working in a diplomatic or international organization

How to Apply

Candidates interested in the position are invited to send a 1-page cover letter and a detailed CV, including 3 references to recruitment@dpckenya.com not later than July 1st, 2022.The email subject should be “Receptionist/PA”.

Any application received after the deadline will not be considered.

The Embassy of Denmark encourages all relevant applicants to apply for the position, regardless of their age, gender, ethnicity and personal background.

Any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Female candidates are encouraged to apply.