RECEPTIONIST, SCALE SK 8

REF: HR&A/RCT/03/2022 -(Permanent and Pensionable)

Job Description

Maintaining calls register;

Operating switch-board; answering and directing telephone calls;

Updating institutional telephone directory; attending to physically challenged visitors and staff;

Receiving and responding to customer requests for information and complaints;

Reporting promptly any switchboard defects to the supervisor;

Directing and guiding visitors; and

Collecting customer information, analyzing customer needs and giving recommendations for improvement

Job Requirements

KCSE Mean Grade C or serving in the same capacity with sound knowledge in front management;

A Diploma in a relevant field such as customer service, communications or administration;

Proficiency in computer applications

Remuneration

Basic Salary: 45,074.00/= pm

House allowance: 28,000.00/= pm

Commuter allowance: 8,000.00/=pm

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their application letters enclosing a detailed CV, copies of academic and professional certificates, and details of three referees. The candidates should also quote the job reference number on the envelope, to reach the undersigned on or before 6th July, 2022 by close of business.

Visit our website: http://www.sportskenya.org for more information.

Note: Persons with disabilities, minority and female candidates who meet the job specifications are encouraged to apply.

Canvassing both directly or indirectly will lead to automatic disqualification.

All applications should be addressed to:

Director General

Sports Kenya

Private Bag

Kasarani, Nairobi