Receptionist
JOB DESCRIPTION
- This role is responsible for performing front desk customer service, answering inquiries, and obtaining information for the general public, customers, visitors, and other interested parties and provides a range of administrative and clerical support.
- Company:APA Insurance
- Location: Mombasa
- Employment Type:Permanent
- Job Id:lEfLcqfcL7
- Date added:10-Jun-2022
- Deadline:20-Jun-2022
Responsibilities
- Receiving, providing information, and transferring calls/messages to the appropriate staff, ensuring customers/visitors are attended to promptly and appropriately;
- Placing telephone calls as instructed and keeping records of calls placed accordingly;
- Providing callers with required information such as company address, directions to the company location, company fax numbers, company website, and other related information;
- Keeping the reception tidy, receiving visitors and directing them into offices;
- Performing clerical tasks such as sorting and distributing mails, and coordinating mail flow in and out of office.
Academic Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or any Business related field.
REquirements
- Team Player
- Customer Service skills
- Interpersonal Skills
- Communication skills
PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS
- Public Relations/Administration/Customer Care qualification or an equivalent
- COP
- At least 1 year relevant experience in an insurance company
How to Apply
Send mail to recruitment@apollo.co.ke
