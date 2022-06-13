Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Receptionist

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • This role is responsible for performing front desk customer service, answering inquiries, and obtaining information for the general public, customers, visitors, and other interested parties and provides a range of administrative and clerical support.

RECEPTIONIST

  • Company:APA Insurance
  • Location: Mombasa
  • Employment Type:Permanent
  • Job Id:lEfLcqfcL7
  • Date added:10-Jun-2022
  • Deadline:20-Jun-2022

Responsibilities

  • Receiving, providing information, and transferring calls/messages to the appropriate staff, ensuring customers/visitors are attended to promptly and appropriately;
  • Placing telephone calls as instructed and keeping records of calls placed accordingly;
  • Providing callers with required information such as company address, directions to the company location, company fax numbers, company website, and other related information;
  • Keeping the reception tidy, receiving visitors and directing them into offices;
  • Performing clerical tasks such as sorting and distributing mails, and coordinating mail flow in and out of office.

Academic Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or any Business related field.

 REquirements

  • Team Player
  • Customer Service skills
  • Interpersonal Skills
  • Communication skills

PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS

  • Public Relations/Administration/Customer Care qualification or an equivalent
  • COP
  • At least 1 year relevant experience in an insurance company

How to Apply

Send mail to recruitment@apollo.co.ke

