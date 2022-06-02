Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Receptionist – Kisumu

Qualifications/Requirements

i. Proficiency in Computer Applications

ii. One year experience working in a hospital setup

iii. Strong communication and interpersonal skills

iv. Customer service oriented

How to Apply

If you match the above qualifications, send your CV, cover letter and copies of your professional and academic certificates to eqakisumu.recruitment@equityafia.co.ke quoting the position you are applying for on the email subject by COB on Wednesday, 8th June 2022.