Monday, June 20, 2022 – Actress Rebel Wilson who confirmed her new romance by sharing a picture of her girlfriend Ramona Agruma on Instagram days ago, has been seen spending quality time with her.

The couple shared romantic shots of themselves strolling through Sardinia, Italy, hand-in-hand.

In photos shared on social media, 42-year-old Rebel Wilson wore a bright yellow and white dress and a pair of nude pumps while Agruma donned a chic black Prada coat with white piping, a white crop top, black trousers and sandals.

The “Pitch Perfect” actress wrote “ciao bellas” beside the sweet snap, while Agruma captioned her pic “Bella Italia.”

Prior to confirming her relationship with Ramona, Rebel had been dating Jacob Busch. The pair broke up in February 2021.