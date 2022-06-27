Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 27, 2022 – Nakuru County Senator and UDA gubernatorial candidate, Susan Kihika, became the talk of the town yesterday after she skipped the debate of the Nakuru gubernatorial candidates, proving yet again that the Kenya Kwanza, led by Deputy President William Ruto, had no agenda for Kenyans.

The debate, which was on KTN News, was moderated by Ken Mijungu, who posed various questions to the five candidates eyeing the seat, including the incumbent Lee Kinyanjui of Azimio.

According to sources, Kihika skipped the debate for fear of being humiliated by Lee Kinyanjui who had vowed to expose the lie that she is.

Kihika skipped the Nakuru gubernatorial debate allegedly in order to attend a meeting with the locals.

This comes even as debate moderator Ken Mijungu stated that all the hopefuls had been invited to the live show.

But in a statement, Kihika faulted the news anchor, accusing him of deceiving the public that she had committed herself to attend the debate, terming Mijungu as a ‘biased’ journalist.

Detailing her reasons, the senator pointed out that she opted to attend a meeting with over 4,000 Nakuru county residents instead.

“Dear KTN, Ken Mijiungu, journalism is a high calling to the pillars of facts and truth. It is not only shameful but unethical for a journalist, on national television like KTN to lie to viewers. You know very well that I did not at any point commit to appear in the debate. “

“Between a prior commitment of a meeting of 4,000 people of Nakuru and a biased journalist moderating a debate- I made my choice to be with the people!” she stated.

Kihika’s statement drew mixed reactions with some UDA supporters lauding Kihika for her move while another section of Kenyans vouched for the importance of politicians participating in debates.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.