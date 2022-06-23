Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 23 June 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s firstborn son, Jomo, was spotted with his son at KICC when the Head of State was flagging off the WRC Safari Rally Competition.

Baby Uhuru, who is named after the President, was born on May 27, 2020 at Nairobi Hospital.

He is now two years old.

He was safely tucked in his father’s arms as they enjoyed the rally event.

This is not Uhuru’s first grandchild as Jomo and Fiona were blessed with a baby girl in November 2017.

See photo of Baby Uhuru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.