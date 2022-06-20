Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 20, 2022 – Rapper Obie Trice has been arrested in Michigan for allegedly threatening an ex-girlfriend and also telling her family he was going to harm them too.

TMZ reported that the “Got Some Teeth” rapper was booked last week in West Bloomfield for using a telephone to harass or threaten someone.

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office saod Obie allegedly sent threatening messages to his ex-girlfriend and also started texting threats to some of her relatives after they broke up.

Curt Lawson, the deputy chief at the West Bloomfield Police Department said Obie showed up uninvited to his ex’s family home on multiple occasions and cops got involved and told him to stop.

Obie didn’t listen and allegedly continued with the threats, pushing the police into getting a misdemeanor warrant against him.

OT is still being held in jail on a $10,000 bond.