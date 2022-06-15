Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – The call for a six-piece voting pattern is gaining resistance in the Nyanza region, the political bedrock of Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party presidential flag bearer, Raila Odinga.

Candidates from smaller parties are slowly gaining popularity following the shambolic ODM party primaries.

The fact, that the smaller parties belong to Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party, is proving difficult in the call to vote for ODM candidates alone.

However, ODM party National Chairman, John Mbadi, has warned that the party stands to lose more seats if candidates keep on riding on six-piece as their campaign strategy.

During an interview with Ramogi TV on Monday, Mbadi stated that ODM would probably lose in Siaya, Migori, Homa Bay, and Kisumu Counties to other parties due to the lack of policies and campaign strategies instead of propaganda.

“We have many political parties in the Azimio coalition that also have their candidates, so if we start rebuking them and talking about six-piece, it will affect our campaign for Raila,” Mbadi said.

Mbadi, who quit the Homa Bay gubernatorial race, advised ODM candidates to sell their policies instead of demeaning their competitors.

“As a party, we must solve our problems amicably and by saying the truth. I am not here to please anyone, so let ODM candidates go to the people and ask for votes. Stop being in the ivory towers and chest-thumping, and ask for votes with humility if you don’t do that, then I see many ODM candidates losing,” he added.

Sentiments by Mbadi come even as some ODM party members accuse him of sabotaging the campaign of ODM candidates.

Mbadi has been accused of not campaigning for ODM candidates yet he was the national chairman.

“No need for John Mbadi to continue fighting ODM candidates in Homa Bay. He should resign if he wants to support independent candidates.” Robert Alai said.