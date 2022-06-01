Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 1, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has received a huge boost in his State House quest after another Mt. Kenya bigwig joined his team.

Former Central Imenti MP Gitobu Imanyara officially announced his entry into Azimio.

Speaking yesterday, Imanyara stated that he’ll campaign for the ODM boss and his running mate Martha Karua across the country in what he termed as a reunion of second liberation champions.

Imanyara’s defection comes barely a day after UDA Vice-Chair Kipruto Arap Kirwa dumped Deputy President William Ruto and joined Azimio.

During a campaign rally in Sirisia Market in Bungoma County, Kirwa announced his resignation from the Deputy President William Ruto-led party to join Raila Odinga.

He was officially received by Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua.

“From today I Kipruto Arap Kirwa have resigned as UDA vice chairman and I have resigned because I have seen how democracy is going to be suppressed if we allow the other side,” he said.

The Former Agricultural Minister stated that in order to ensure that Odinga obtains the 50 plus 1 support threshold he decided to join his political bandwagon, saying he believes the Azimio camp will clinch victory.

Kirwa revealed that his move to leave UDA was influenced by Odinga announcing Martha Karua as his running mate.

