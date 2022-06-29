Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – A new opinion poll conducted in Murang’a county has shown that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has made a lot of inroads in the vote-rich region, and his man may win the gubernatorial race in August.

The Murang’a county gubernatorial race is turning out to be a three-horse race between Azimio candidate Jamleck Kamau, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Irungu Kang’ata, and independent candidate Wairagu Wamai.

According to the Mizani poll, if the election were held today, Raila Odinga’s man Jamleck Kamau would win the seat with 30.4 percent, followed by Wairagu with 26.2 percent.

Deputy President William Ruto’s man, Irungu Kang’ata, emerged third with 25.5 percent.

This is a big win for Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua, because the Murang’a county gubernatorial poll is an indication that Azimio is the coalition to beat in Murang’a in August.

Here is the screenshot of the poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.