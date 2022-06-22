Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – Azimio la Umoja One Kenya flagbearer Raila Odinga has attracted the attention of the international community after he recommended the death penalty as a long-lasting solution to end banditry attacks in Northern Kenya.

This is despite the Supreme Court declaring the mandatory death sentence unconstitutional.

Speaking during a rally in Garba Tula, Isiolo County, Raila proposed that the bandits be executed once arrested, as a lasting solution to the perennial problem.

The ODM party leader noted that the attacks had gone out of hand, with many Kenyans losing their lives and property.

“We can no longer condone Kenyans being killed by thugs without anything being done. If you are among those going around attacking residents and taking lives, then you will be arrested and killed.”

“We will ensure that Kenyans feel safe when they are going to sleep without fears of being attacked by bandits,” Raila declared.

He promised that if elected into office, he would end inter-community clashes witnessed in the region within 100 days even if it means suspending the constitution that has outlawed the death penalty to achieve his goal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.