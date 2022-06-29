Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party presidential flagbearer, Raila Odinga, has come clean on what he will do if Deputy President William Ruto beats him in the August election.

This follows the pressure from his opponents to publicly commit to accepting defeat in August.

The United Democratic Alliance presidential flag bearer has been saying Raila has a history of refusing to accept results announced by the electoral commission.

According to Ruto and his brigade, the frequent refusal by Raila to admit defeat is what has led to post-election violence in the past.

Speaking during a televised interview yesterday, Raila said he was willing to accept defeat should he lose to Ruto in the August polls.

“I’m the sportsman between him and me and I know that asiyekubali kushindwa sio mushindani (He who doesn’t concede defeat is not a sportsman),” Raila said.

“If I lose in the August election. I will be the first to congratulate the winner,” he added.

The ODM leader, who will be making his fifth jab at the presidency, had previously been non-committal on whether he will accept the outcome of the August elections should he lose.

At one point, the former prime minister alluded that he will only accept results if the elections were free and fair, which attracted criticism from Ruto’s alliance.

“He was categorical that only “IF” the election is free and fair and he wins or loses will he accept the result,

The ODM leader has thrice disputed presidential election results during the 2007, 2013, and 2017 editions claiming he had been rigged out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.